Public sector

Scores of former Ministry of Education staff return as contractors

Scores of former Ministry of Education staff return as contractors
The ministry spends millions on contractors. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Mon, 29 Jul 2024
The Ministry of Education has hired 24 former staff as contractors since 2018.It paid 11 of the contractors $2.3 million in total, according to data released under the Official Information Act (OIA). The ministry said it could not retrieve the amount it paid the 13 other former staffers turned contractors. More than half of the staffers – 13 – had finished working for the ministry less than six months before returning as contractors. Of the rest, five had finished working for the ministry less than a year before returning...
Public sector sponsored by
Making life simple for our community.
