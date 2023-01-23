Menu
Public sector

'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
A proposal to make Wellington a scientific hub could be the first step in plans to overhaul the entire scientific research system.Wellington Science City is a project to overcome the siloed research of the country’s Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) identified by a recent white paper.The Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways, released in early December, was strongly critical of the current structure of New Zealand's CRIs, which it saw as segregated and unnecessarily competitive.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE)...
