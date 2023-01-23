'Wellington Science City' plan to get scientists out of their silos

(Image: Getty)

A proposal to make Wellington a scientific hub could be the first step in plans to overhaul the entire scientific research system.Wellington Science City is a project to overcome the siloed research of the country’s Crown Research Institutes (CRIs) identified by a recent white paper.The Te Ara Paerangi Future Pathways, released in early December, was strongly critical of the current structure of New Zealand's CRIs, which it saw as segregated and unnecessarily competitive.The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's (MBIE)...