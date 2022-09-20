See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Relationships

When a CEO divorces, companies lose money

Brenda Ward

Brenda Ward
Tue, 20 Sep 2022

When a CEO divorces, companies lose money
A key person is estimated to lose up to 40% productivity in the workplace during a divorce. (Image: Getty)
Brenda Ward
Brenda Ward
Tue, 20 Sep 2022
RELATED
Senior leaders are effectively out of action when they divorce, says consultant Bridgette Jackson. The risks that come with a chief executive divorcing are so great that her company, Equal Exes, had developed a workplace support programme offering confidential divorce and separation support.  Jackson said as many as 69% of senior leaders reported significant relationship difficulties, with 71% saying this seriously impacted their work. She said when a CEO splits, companies could expect a reduction in productivity and less focus,...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Forsyth Barr stamps Freightways top transport pick
Brent Melville | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Investment house currently betting on express delivery over bricks and mortar airport assets.

Opinion
Smellie Sniffs the Breeze on: NZ companies of the future
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

As the world retreats from free trade norms and into politically aligned trading blocs, the case for new, smart New Zealand companies in non-traditional areas is compelling.

Markets
Venture capital's billion-dollar boom needs to be repeated
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 20 Sep 2022

NZ’s venture capitalists raised record sums last year but that will need to be sustained to meet demand from companies being founded here.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.