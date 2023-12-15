Menu
0% beers have become best sellers for two NZ craft breweries

Good George Brewing head brewer Oli Bird says the company's non-alcoholic hazy IPA is its best selling six-pack. (Image: Good George Brewing)
Cécile Meier
Fri, 15 Dec 2023
A rapidly growing number of beer enthusiasts are reaching for alcohol-free options, with some local craft breweries reporting their 0% beers shooting up to best-seller status this year. Garage Project’s Tiny and Good George’s Virtual Reality – both Hazy IPAs containing less than 0.5% alcohol – were launched about 18 months ago and have become the two companies' best-selling six packs. Earlier this year, a New Zealand Institute of Economic Research survey commissioned by the Brewing Industry Association foun...
