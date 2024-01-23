Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill

Analysts optimistic on Michael Hill
Michael Hill said the cost of raw materials was increasing. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 23 Jan 2024
Analysts have lowered their target prices on Michael Hill International following Friday’s trading update but remain positive.The jeweller said on Thursday that trading conditions were difficult, and it expected first-half earnings before interest to be between $30 million and $33m, compared with $54.4m in the previous corresponding period.It said gross margin would be in the range of 61-62%, down from 65.2%.  Shares fell by 1c to 95c during the day and traded at 92c late Monday afternoon.'Earnings nadir'Macquarie retain...
Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr
Infrastructure

Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 5:00am
KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver performance report: how each fund rated in Nov 2023

It was a stellar month, with strong returns for most investors.

Andy Fyers 5:00am
KiwiSaver performance report: how each fund rated in Nov 2023
Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

More Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jan 2024
Wellington business gets its mojo back
Retail

Wellington business gets its mojo back

 More than 30 retail leases for sites in the capital's CBD were signed last year.

Jem Traylen 19 Jan 2024
Woolworths' 'scan-and-go' system to be scrapped
Retail

Woolworths' 'scan-and-go' system to be scrapped

The future of supermarket shopping is being rolled back, in New Zealand at least.

Dileepa Fonseka 18 Jan 2024
Harvey Norman makes A$1.03b revenue in NZ
Retail

Harvey Norman makes A$1.03b revenue in NZ

Australasian retailer Harvey Norman made A$1.03 billion revenue from its New Zealand operations in the last year, down on the A$1.14b previously but it still plans a new store.The company’s annual accounts for the year to June 30, 2023, were last month posted on the New Zealand C...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024