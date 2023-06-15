Menu
Apples with apples? Foodstuffs' inflation-beating claims questioned

Food prices have been increasing at record levels in the past 12 months. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Thu, 15 Jun 2023
For months Foodstuffs, the supermarket co-operative behind New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square stores, has been claiming that price increases in its stores are running below the rate of general food price inflation.On Wednesday, the same day Statistics NZ's food price index (FPI) for May was released showing an annual increase of 12.1%, it released data that it said showed retail prices at its stores had only increased 9.8%.  "In May 2023, the average product cost increase from suppliers to the Foodstuffs co-operatives o...
