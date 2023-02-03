Menu
Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

Fri, 03 Feb 2023
Consumer spending in Auckland and Northland on Friday, Jan 27, was down 20.5% compared to the same Friday last year but returned to near or above 2022 levels over the remaining days of the month, Compared to Jan 2022, spending across the whole month fell in the three largest regions, with Auckland down 2.2%, Waikato down 1.6% and Wellington down 3.2% but it rose in the South Island regions of Canterbury (up 1.2%) and Otago (8.2%).The figures, released on Friday, are based on payments data recorded through Core Retail merchants in Worldline...
Economy

Consumer confidence brightens a little

A net 40% expect economic conditions to worsen over the next 12 months, compared to 54% in December.

Staff reporters 11:00am
Primary Sector

$3,700-a-jar honey is hurting NZ beekeepers

There's an oversupply of mānuka honey and the price is tumbling, so apiarists are fleeing the industry.

Bloomberg 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

