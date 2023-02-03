Auckland retailers took a 20% hit on flood day

(Image: Getty)

Consumer spending in Auckland and Northland on Friday, Jan 27, was down 20.5% compared to the same Friday last year but returned to near or above 2022 levels over the remaining days of the month, Compared to Jan 2022, spending across the whole month fell in the three largest regions, with Auckland down 2.2%, Waikato down 1.6% and Wellington down 3.2% but it rose in the South Island regions of Canterbury (up 1.2%) and Otago (8.2%).The figures, released on Friday, are based on payments data recorded through Core Retail merchants in Worldline...