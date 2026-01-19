Menu
Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%

Inflation remains in RBNZ focus. (Image: Getty)
Andy Macdonald
Andy Macdonald
Mon, 19 Jan 2026
New Zealand’s biggest banks expect the consumer price index to print about 3% for the full-year 2025, when it is issued on Friday next week, but doubt this level will provoke a hike in the official cash rate.ANZ and Westpac saw a 0.5% rise in the December-quarter consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, and a 3% rise for 2025. Bank of NZ looked for 0.4% and 2.9%, respectively, and ASB for 0.6% and 3.1%.These sat ahead of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) expectations for the December-quarter CPI to tiptoe up 0.2% and fo...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
More Retail

EB Games demise sign of the times – analyst
Retail

All 38 EB Games stores in NZ will shut their doors by Jan 31, 2026.

Jaime Lyth 15 Jan 2026
Director of liquidated Yoyoso/Miniso leaves trail of debt
Retail

Director Lin Liu is tied to other firms owing IRD about $1.09m.

Jaime Lyth 14 Jan 2026
Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation
Retail

Liquidators warn unsecured creditors may recover 0% of what they are owed.

Jaime Lyth 12 Jan 2026
Costco swings to profit from loss
Retail

Costco New Zealand has swung to a $9.62m profit after last year’s loss.

Jaime Lyth 06 Jan 2026