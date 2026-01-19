Banks see 2025 inflation at c.3.0%

Inflation remains in RBNZ focus. (Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s biggest banks expect the consumer price index to print about 3% for the full-year 2025, when it is issued on Friday next week, but doubt this level will provoke a hike in the official cash rate.ANZ and Westpac saw a 0.5% rise in the December-quarter consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, and a 3% rise for 2025. Bank of NZ looked for 0.4% and 2.9%, respectively, and ASB for 0.6% and 3.1%.These sat ahead of the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) expectations for the December-quarter CPI to tiptoe up 0.2% and fo...