Retail

Brave-faced craft chocolate industry finds strength in unity

(Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 01 Jul 2024
New Zealand’s chocolate industry is fighting a two-front war: in addition to a tough consumer environment, it must contend with record-high cocoa prices.However, you could forgive attendees of Chocstock the weekend before last on Wellington’s waterfront for thinking it was peacetime.The event was set up by freelance food journalist Luke Owen Smith and Wellington Chocolate Factory general manager Matt Williams to celebrate NZ's craft chocolate scene. It finished just three days before Dunedin’s Ocho Chocolate, the bout...
Independent costings needed for tough political decisions
Economy

The time is now for an Independent Fiscal Institution.

Cameron Bagrie 7:40am
Technology Free

Business of Tech: Unpacking 2degrees' Shaping Business 2024

Three business leaders speak on the major insights survey in this sponsored episode.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 5:00am
Policy

Three Waters replacement opens fresh wounds

There are fears the new regime will create 'orphan' councils.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale
Retail

SkyCity has no further divestment plans after selling its GiG shareholdings.

Tom Raynel 26 Jun 2024
The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance
Retail

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 25 Jun 2024
Liquor entrepreneur launches Ukraine vodka brand
Retail

Alex Gledhill spent months in the war-torn country making business partnerships.

John Anthony 25 Jun 2024
The Warehouse forecasts ebit to fall 64% in FY24
Retail

 Annual sales from continuing operations are expected to fall 6-7% on the year.

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024