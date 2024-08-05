Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Capital raise ‘necessary’ to save Paper Plus, says board

Capital raise ‘necessary’ to save Paper Plus, says board
Paper Plus Group is a co-operative franchise made up of almost 90 stores. (Image: Paul Taylor)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
Paper Plus NZ's board says a capital raise is “necessary” to “rectify the company's balance sheet”.The four-member board acknowledged a difference in opinion among co-op members, who are expected to stump up.It was revealed last week that Paper Plus NZ, which acts as the retailer’s franchisor, is facing “material uncertainty” and was likely to turn to its members for capital after reporting a net loss of $553,000 in the 12 months to March 31.BusinessDesk previously reported Paper Plus failed to...
Clunking along with spreadsheets
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Clunking along with spreadsheets

We fund what’s in the spotlight, but not the scaffolding. But that is not a good thing.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Infrastructure

Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns

Sarah Williamson oversaw the troubled Scott Base rebuild.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Antarctica NZ chief executive resigns
Energy

Methanex reviewing operations in NZ

In the last quarter it had to forgo $149m in potential income.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Methanex reviewing operations in NZ

More Retail

James Pascoe group holding up The Warehouse takeover
Retail

James Pascoe group holding up The Warehouse takeover

Adamantem Capital lobbed in a bid of between $1.50 and $1.70 a share. 

Riley Kennedy 02 Aug 2024
'Standout result': Briscoe posts sales record but profits slip
Retail

'Standout result': Briscoe posts sales record but profits slip

Interim profits are expected to be around 94% of last year’s $42.75m.

Gregor Thompson 01 Aug 2024
Paper Plus ‘engaging’ with members after capital raise
Retail

Paper Plus ‘engaging’ with members after capital raise

The retailer’s franchisor is facing 'material uncertainty'.

Gregor Thompson 01 Aug 2024
Liquidators appointed to East Imperial beverage maker
Retail

Liquidators appointed to East Imperial beverage maker

The New Zealand entity of East Imperial has gone into liquidation.

Tom Raynel 31 Jul 2024