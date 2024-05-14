Menu
Clicks to bricks: shoppers return to stores as e-commerce cools post-covid

Online-only retailers are losing customers. (Image: Getty)
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 14 May 2024
Retail consumer habits are evolving once again as covid-19 pandemic trends unravel.One major change is a reversal of the gains made by e-retailers, director of Coriolis Research Tim Morris told BusinessDesk.On May 10, the Warehouse Group said it would close down its e-commerce division TheMarket.Seven weeks earlier, when group chief executive Nick Grayston indicated that TheMarket would either be sold or closed, he told BusinessDesk that the website's downfall was due to a losing battle with Chinese giants Temu and Shein, difficulties with...
