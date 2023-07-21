Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid

Countdown pharmacy case could render 308 pharmacy licences invalid
Countdown decision has wide ranging implications. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 21 Jul 2023
The Ministry of Health says 308 pharmacies would have invalid licences to operate if a high court ruling against Countdown pharmacies stands.In a July 21 judgement, Justice Cheryl Gwyn ruled pharmacies operated by Countdown supermarkets can continue to operate until the outcome of an appeal is resolved. GDL Rx No 8 Ltd (RX8), a company that operates Countdown pharmacies in Wainuiomata and Grey Lynn, filed an appeal on July 13. On the same day, Justice Gwyn granted Countdown pharmacies an interim stay of her June 15 ruling that their l...
NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends quiet week with an upward tick

The S&P/NZX 50 was down 0.4% for the week.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Startups

The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

Manta5 started out in a Waikato swimming pool. Now it's taking on Europe and beyond.

Ella Somers 11:00am
The hydrofoil e-bike startup taking on the ocean

More Retail

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors
Finance

Ezibuy tipped into liquidation by creditors

It follows a recommendation by its former administrators.

Riley Kennedy 9:40am
Second-half sales edge down for Michael Hill
Retail

Second-half sales edge down for Michael Hill

The dual-listed jeweller said the acquisition of Bevilles has been a "smooth transition".

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’
Retail

Countdown’s rebrand is a ‘major deal’

A rebrand or an unbrand? What a name change could mean for the grocery giant.

Ella Somers 19 Jul 2023
Woolworths to Countdown to Woolworths: rebrand coming for NZ grocery giant
Retail

Woolworths to Countdown to Woolworths: rebrand coming for NZ grocery giant

The company is also plugging $400m into its store network over the next three years.

Ella Somers 18 Jul 2023