EB Games demise sign of the times – analyst

Lines outside EB Games in Westfield St Lukes, Auckland before opening. (Image: Reddit)

While EB Games outlets across New Zealand drew long lines of shoppers on Thursday, one analyst said the demise reflects the state of the retail industry at the moment. EB Games confirmed plans to shutter its NZ operations as its US parent company closes game stores worldwide. It held a 50% off everything sale on Thursday, following the announcement that the business is closing at the end of this month after 25 years. “After careful consideration and consultation, we have made the difficult decision to close EB Games New Ze...