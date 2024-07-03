Menu
Foodstuffs North Island alleges defamation over merger opinion piece

Foodstuffs North Island runs 46 Pak'nSave stores across the North Island. (Image: Paul Taylor)
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 03 Jul 2024
Foodstuffs North Island has made legal moves to silence an academic critical of its proposed merger.  On behalf of Foodstuffs North Island, Chapman Tripp lawyers sent a letter to the University of Auckland requesting it remove an opinion article from its website on June 21.The letter, which BusinessDesk obtained, is titled “defamatory article on the university’s website”.It references an op-ed article titled “Foodstuffs wants to merge its co-ops, but consumers need the opposite”, written by Auckland University...
Dairy prices ‘nosedive’ at latest GDT auction
Primary Sector

The index was down 6.9%.

Riley Kennedy 7:50am
Markets

These shares are 'priced for awful'

Kathmandu, SkyCity and Fletcher shares are under pressure. Some are taking the plunge.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Property

Death of Fiji plot accused leaves Karaka subdivision up in the air

Records for the project company are nowhere to be found after Ballu Khan's passing.

Maria Slade 5:00am
More Retail

Country Road loses court battle over duties
Retail

Country Road has been ordered to retroactively pay $2.5 million in duties and GST.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
Brave-faced craft chocolate industry finds strength in unity
Retail

More than 30 boutique chocolate companies raised the bar at Chocstock.

Gregor Thompson 01 Jul 2024
No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale
Retail

SkyCity has no further divestment plans after selling its GiG shareholdings.

Tom Raynel 26 Jun 2024
The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance
Retail

As the share price collapsed management costs remained high.

Gregor Thompson 25 Jun 2024