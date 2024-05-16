Menu
'Game changer': Briscoe Group provides details on $100m distribution centre

Rod Duke has updated shareholders on progress for Briscoes' new distribution centre. (Image: Screenshot from Briscoe AGM)
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 16 May 2024
Briscoe Group used its annual shareholder meeting to provide more details about a new distribution centre in rural Drury, south of Auckland.First announced in the full-year group results in March to the New Zealand Exchange (NZX), the project will cost more than $100 million across the next three years.At the AGM on Thursday, company chair Dame Rosanne Meo – who was re-elected as a director at the meeting – called it the “largest capital expenditure in [Briscoe's] history” and a “transformational project”...
