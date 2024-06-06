Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Godfreys NZ in liquidation, owes $15.2m

Godfreys NZ in liquidation, owes $15.2m
Godfreys had 25 stores in New Zealand. (Image: Google)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 06 Jun 2024
The New Zealand arm of now-defunct commercial floorcare retailer Godfreys has moved into liquidation, owing $15.2 million.Having been voluntary administrators since late January, creditors voted to reappoint PwC's Stephen White and John Fisk as liquidators of NZ Vacuum Cleaner Company on Wednesday evening.The pair joined their PwC colleagues across the Tasman – Craig Crosbie, Robert Ditrich and Daniel Walley – taking control of the Australian parent.The nearly 95-year-old business is one of the world’s largest va...
Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators
Retail

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators

The underwriter's pulling out forced the online grocer’s collapse.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 7

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, June 7
Self promotion

Frances Cook wins best business podcast award

The weekly show is one of publisher NZME’s original podcast offerings.

Staff reporters 8:45am
Frances Cook wins best business podcast award

More Retail

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators
Retail

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators

The underwriter's pulling out forced the online grocer’s collapse.

Riley Kennedy 9:20am
Retail royalty 'overwhelmed' and 'surprised' to feature in list
Retail King's Birthday Honours

Retail royalty 'overwhelmed' and 'surprised' to feature in list

Joan Withers created a dame, Rod Duke a companion of the NZ Order of Merit.

Gregor Thompson 03 Jun 2024
90 job losses as Flybuys closes
Retail

90 job losses as Flybuys closes

After nearly 30 years, the loyalty scheme is closing.

John Anthony 30 May 2024
Redundancies at Premier Beehive
Retail

Redundancies at Premier Beehive

The meat manufacturer employs around 300 people in New Zealand.

Murray Jones 29 May 2024