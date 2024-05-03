Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand

Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand
Milkrun now delivers groceries across 200 NZ suburbs. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 03 May 2024
New Zealand's grocery delivery services have suffered a slowdown as covid-19 consumption trends fade, with some smaller ventures shutting down altogether.The first major victim, Supie, ceased trading on Oct 30. The company was placed in voluntary liquidation, with staff being let go without receiving their final wages or being made redundant.Teddy, a grocery delivery startup that, as recently as April last year, was planning to employ ChatGPT to compete with big industry players, appears to have vanished from thin air.The Teddy app told use...
BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover
Markets

BHP CEO flies to South Africa to push $65.4 billion takeover

The executives have already begun conversations with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening

As investors gather this weekend, Berkshire is poised to hit a US$1 trillion valuation.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Buffett rules out ‘eye-popping’ returns, investors aren’t listening
Economy

BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

The cost-to-income ratio was 36.2% versus 32.5% in the same period a year earlier.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
BNZ ekes out gains in market share as 1H deposits and loans lift

More Retail

Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb
Retail

Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb

The jeweller has invested in new smash-proof assault glass and fog cannons.

Gregor Thompson 01 May 2024
Mighty Ape’s profits rise in quarterly update
Retail

Mighty Ape’s profits rise in quarterly update

 This growth came despite gross sales falling 9.2% to $30.4m.

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2024
Website duplication scams haunt NZ retailers
Retail

Website duplication scams haunt NZ retailers

Increasingly sophisticated obfuscation technology is making scams harder to resolve.

Gregor Thompson 22 Apr 2024
Menulog exits NZ
Retail

Menulog exits NZ

Online food delivery platform Menulog will discontinue its New Zealand operations in May.Parent company Just Eat Takeaway confirmed the decision today, saying: “New Zealand represents a small part of the Just Eat Takeaway.com business and its size is insufficient to maintain a he...

Staff reporters 16 Apr 2024