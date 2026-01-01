How The Warehouse hopes to turn things around in 2026

The Warehouse Group chief executive Mark Stirton.

It was a tough year for New Zealand’s listed retailers, and The Warehouse Group was no exception, but chief executive Mark Stirton has plans to turn things around in 2026.“The Warehouse has a special place in so many Kiwis’ hearts, and we owe it to them to bring back the excitement they grew up with at their local store,” said Stirton. “You will start to see more fun and energy on the floor, with managers given more licence to do what they feel works for their communities, as well as modernising and upgrading...