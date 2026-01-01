Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

How The Warehouse hopes to turn things around in 2026

How The Warehouse hopes to turn things around in 2026
The Warehouse Group chief executive Mark Stirton.
Jaime Lyth
Jaime Lyth
Thu, 01 Jan 2026
It was a tough year for New Zealand’s listed retailers, and The Warehouse Group was no exception, but chief executive Mark Stirton has plans to turn things around in 2026.“The Warehouse has a special place in so many Kiwis’ hearts, and we owe it to them to bring back the excitement they grew up with at their local store,” said Stirton.  “You will start to see more fun and energy on the floor, with managers given more licence to do what they feel works for their communities, as well as modernising and upgrading...
The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist
The Wall Street Journal

The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist

Crustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings
Opinion

Peter Griffin: My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

A selection of Peter Griffin’s columns from 2025. 

Peter Griffin 5:00am
My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

More Retail

Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM
Primary Sector

Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM

Rachel Emere Taulelei's governance and board roles span several industries.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Gull and NPD say merger will lower fuel pump prices
Retail

Gull and NPD say merger will lower fuel pump prices

The merger would create a nationwide network of fuel stations.

Staff reporters 29 Dec 2025
Armstrong’s reveals how it has bucked tough market
Retail

Armstrong’s reveals how it has bucked tough market

How a Kiwi dealer is betting big on Chinese brands and a future stock market float.

Jaime Lyth 29 Dec 2025
ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal
Primary Sector

ComCom flags concerns over Godfrey Hirst Bremworth deal

The regulator fears the merged firm could lift carpet prices for Kiwi buyers.

Jaime Lyth 24 Dec 2025