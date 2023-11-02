Menu
iPhone in another galaxy as Apple NZ trumps Samsung

Siri, but who generates more revenue in NZ – Apple or Samsung? (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
The iPhone appears to remain in the ascendancy in New Zealand, with the local unit of tech giant Apple continuing to notch up stronger revenue than its South Korean rival’s domestic business. Apple Sales NZ reported a net profit of $31.3 million in the 12 months ended June 30 on revenue of $1.21 billion. That’s hard to compare with the prior period, given a change of balance date meant it reported $25.3m on revenue of $1.01b in the nine months ended June 30, 2022, although on a monthly basis, the latest year was softer, ma...
