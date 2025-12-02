Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Kmart NZ tops $1 billion in revenue as Aussie giant continues to grow

Kmart NZ tops $1 billion in revenue as Aussie giant continues to grow
Progress continues to be made on Kmart's mega store based in Auckland's Westgate. (Image: Dean Purcell)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 02 Dec 2025
Kmart New Zealand has passed $1 billion in annual sales for the first time as Kiwis continue to shop up large at the Australian retailer.Owned by the Australian group Wesfarmers, which also owns Bunnings Hardware, Kmart NZ reported total revenue of $1.022b for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025, up 2.3% from $999.5 million in 2024.But its bottom-line net profit fell 3.7% from $106m to $102.1m on the back of higher expenses.The cost of goods sold by Kmart NZ climbed by more than $25m year on year from $560.7m to $585.8m.Read more at the NZ Herald...
NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket lifts late as dairy stocks gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 0.59% or 79.77 points at 13,582.54.

Tom Raynel 6:08pm
Markets

No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction

All four auctions this year failed to garner bids. 

Rebecca Howard 3:02pm
No takers for NZ’s final 2025 carbon auction
Markets

Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit

‘Project Planet’ shakeup leaves no Kiwis in Gentrack’s executive team.

Rebecca Stevenson 2:30pm
Gentrack overhaul sees top tech and NZ leaders exit