Kmart NZ tops $1 billion in revenue as Aussie giant continues to grow

Progress continues to be made on Kmart's mega store based in Auckland's Westgate. (Image: Dean Purcell)

Kmart New Zealand has passed $1 billion in annual sales for the first time as Kiwis continue to shop up large at the Australian retailer.Owned by the Australian group Wesfarmers, which also owns Bunnings Hardware, Kmart NZ reported total revenue of $1.022b for the 12 months ended June 30, 2025, up 2.3% from $999.5 million in 2024.But its bottom-line net profit fell 3.7% from $106m to $102.1m on the back of higher expenses.The cost of goods sold by Kmart NZ climbed by more than $25m year on year from $560.7m to $585.8m.Read more at the NZ Herald...