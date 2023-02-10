Labour Inspectorate probes glasses retailer Lentes and Marcos

Lentes and Marcos' sole director, Roei Reiss. (Image: LinkedIn)

The Labour Inspectorate has opened an investigation into an Auckland glasses retailer, which has left its current and former staff out of pocket.Lentes and Marcos (Spanish for lenses and frames) operates at several retail stores across Auckland, including at some of the city’s well-known shopping venues such as Commercial Bay, Sylvia Park and Westfield Newmarket.Founded in 2013, the company sells Spanish-inspired glasses and also has optometrists. While it trades as Lentes and Marcos, the company is registered as Vatocel (PTY) Limite...