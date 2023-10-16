Menu
Law firm goes after Let's Go Beverages

A bottle of Let's Go Beverages vodka. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
An Auckland law firm has gone to court in a bid to recover a debt from Let’s Go Beverages, a liquor company involved in a supercar giveaway.Lindsay & Francis initiated liquidation proceedings against Let’s Go Beverages over unpaid legal fees. The matter was heard at the high court at Auckland on Friday.Let’s Go wasn’t represented.After looking at a memorandum from the law firm, Associate Judge Dale Lester said: “This is a matter where the defendant advises that repayment of the debt is imminent.&rdquo...
