Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Laybuy in receivership: Deloitte considers offers for NZ and Australia operations

Laybuy in receivership: Deloitte considers offers for NZ and Australia operations
Laybuy was placed in receivership on June 17. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 05 Jul 2024
Offers to purchase collapsed buy-now-pay-later service Laybuy are being considered, receivers say.On June 17, the Laybuy group of companies in New Zealand and Australia was placed in receivership after directors voluntarily requested the appointment of Deloitte as receivers.Laybuy Group Holdings and Laybuy Holdings receiver David Webb said administrators were appointed to Laybuy's UK business on June 24 and that the receivers were working closely with them.Receivers were seeking a buyer for the group of Laybuy companies in receivership and...
Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high
Markets Aus Market Wrap

Australian shares rally as dollar hits six-month high

The ASX200 has risen 1.2% to hit a nine-day high.

AAP 7:45am
Infrastructure

Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait

KiwiRail went for something else, but Stena's ferries could be back on the table.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Swedish-designed, Chinese-built ferries considered for Cook Strait
Policy

Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

The Government is pondering how to avoid another Cyclone Gabrielle cascade failure.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Creaky infrastructure adds to natural disasters' 'staggering' cost

More Retail

Country Road loses court battle over duties
Retail

Country Road loses court battle over duties

Country Road has been ordered to retroactively pay $2.5 million in duties and GST.

Gregor Thompson 03 Jul 2024
Foodstuffs alleges defamation over merger opinion piece
Retail

Foodstuffs alleges defamation over merger opinion piece

Chapman Tripp lawyers sent letters to the University of Auckland and Stuff.

Gregor Thompson 03 Jul 2024
Brave-faced craft chocolate industry finds strength in unity
Retail

Brave-faced craft chocolate industry finds strength in unity

More than 30 boutique chocolate companies raised the bar at Chocstock.

Gregor Thompson 01 Jul 2024
No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale
Retail

No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale

SkyCity has no further divestment plans after selling its GiG shareholdings.

Tom Raynel 26 Jun 2024