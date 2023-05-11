Menu
Let's Go involved in resale of giveaway McLaren

The 2022 McLaren GT used by alcohol company Let's Go Beverages in Auckland's Park Hyatt hotel. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
An Australian man whose company gave away a nearly $400,000 McLaren, as part of an alcohol promotion less than three months ago, was involved in its resale. On January 30, Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered company run from the Gold Coast, announced Michael (Mike) Edwards had won the 2022 McLaren GT. To be eligible to enter the draw, customers had to buy a bottle of Let's Go's $159 vodka“It’s pretty surreal,” Edwards, a farmer, said in a February Instagram post by the company. The car, various...
Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt
Budget 2023

Robertson trails coat on higher govt debt

The first of three pre-budget speeches talks up better use of the government's balance sheet.

Pattrick Smellie 1:15pm
Infrastructure

KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild

It's too soon to say whether the Eastern Line can reopen earlier than next January.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
KiwiRail boosts resources for rail rebuild
Economy

Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

The price jump adds to the view that inflation is still running hot.  

Staff reporters 11:53am
Food prices rise 12.5% in year to April

