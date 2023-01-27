Menu
McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

The 2022 McLaren GT Let's Go says it's giving away, parked at Auckland's Park Hyatt last year. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 27 Jan 2023
A nearly $400,000 car supposedly being given away by an alcohol company appears to still be for sale two days before the end of a promotion. Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered company operating from the Gold Coast didn’t directly address the ownership issue when contacted by BusinessDesk but said it looked forward to completing the promotion and giving away the 2022 McLaren GT in the coming week. The company, which has used influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to advertise the promotion, has extend...
Sport

Business of Sport: Here comes the Six Nations and a massive year of rugby

The annual shakedown for northern hemisphere supremacy will tell us a lot about the impending World Cup.

Trevor McKewen 12:42pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Ngāpuhi settlement fund to accelerate investments

The fund's second anniversary is just around the corner.

Paul McBeth 5:00am

Listed Companies

Bad-spirited dispute: Molloy vs Good Spirits

Leo Molloy was meant to open his new bar tomorrow.

Riley Kennedy 24 Jan 2023
Retail

Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base posted record sales last year. 

Staff reporters 24 Jan 2023
Retail

Woolworths warns of higher prices if grocery bill rushed through

The supermarket operator is lobbying for a looser regulatory touch. 

Paul McBeth 24 Jan 2023
Retail

NZ cookies going gangbusters at Costco in Japan

Cookie Time expects to be a $100m business within three to five years.

Brent Melville 23 Jan 2023