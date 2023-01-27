McLaren giveaway nears end (again)

The 2022 McLaren GT Let's Go says it's giving away, parked at Auckland's Park Hyatt last year. (Image: Instagram)

A nearly $400,000 car supposedly being given away by an alcohol company appears to still be for sale two days before the end of a promotion. Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered company operating from the Gold Coast didn’t directly address the ownership issue when contacted by BusinessDesk but said it looked forward to completing the promotion and giving away the 2022 McLaren GT in the coming week. The company, which has used influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to advertise the promotion, has extend...