Me Today China licensee sells $5.3m of product via ‘Chinese TikTok’ in two days

Douyin, like TikTok, was developed by Chinese company ByteDance. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 11 Jul 2024
By partnering with a Chinese social media influencer, listed skincare company Me Today’s licensee in China sold $5.3 million of products over two days last week.This is more than triple the $1.4m in revenue the New Zealand company made in the six months to Dec 31 from its Me Today segment.Me Today chief executive Stephen Sinclair said the company will only see “a percentage” of that figure through a licensing fee but it’s “an amazing opportunity ... the Chinese market is huge, and the reach of the influencer is mas...
What's happening with Synlait today
Primary Sector

What's happening with Synlait today

What's happening today and what might happen next for Synlait.

Rebecca Stevenson and Riley Kennedy 8:30am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Is the AI for business mini MBA any good?

Two students speak about what they learned from the course.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 5:00am
Business of Tech podcast: Is the AI for business mini MBA any good?
Economy

RBNZ's dovish tilt will depend on inflation data

The market is now predicting a 60% chance of a rate cut in August. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
RBNZ's dovish tilt will depend on inflation data

El Cheapo Cars pleads guilty to seven ComCom charges
Retail

El Cheapo Cars pleads guilty to seven ComCom charges

It is the Commerce Commission's third action in the car finance sector this year.

Gregor Thompson 10 Jul 2024
Woolworths asks for govt help as assaults in stores spike
Retail

Woolworths asks for govt help as assaults in stores spike

Physical assaults have risen 50% compared with last year.

Gregor Thompson 10 Jul 2024
India denied 'basmati' trademark
Retail

India denied 'basmati' trademark

New Zealand's decision is similar to action previously taken by Australia.

Gregor Thompson 08 Jul 2024
Briscoe Group says tax changes will hit FY net profit by $7.4m
Retail

Briscoe Group says tax changes will hit FY net profit by $7.4m

New legislation affects depreciation on commercial buildings.  

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2024