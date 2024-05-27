Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

My Food Bag customer base stabilises after post-covid losses

My Food Bag customer base stabilises after post-covid losses
“My Food Bag appears to have arrested the decline,” one analyst said. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 27 May 2024
My Food Bag’s active customer base appears to have stabilised after a post-covid slump when people cut subscriptions and returned to shops, analysts said.“The result came in better than I had expected,” said Joshua Dale, who follows the stock for Craigs Investment Partners. “I think the market should be happy with this result, all things considered.”Shares in the meal delivery business, which owns the My Food Bag, Bargain Box and Fresh Start brands, jumped 27.42% to $0.16 on May 23 after it announced its...
Rua Gold gets exploration green light
Markets

Rua Gold gets exploration green light

The company hopes to begin exploration drilling in Coromandel by the year's end.

John Anthony 5:00am
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Capital is the elephant not in the room

Doubling exports also means a cultural shift in how we view capital. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Capital is the elephant not in the room
Markets

F&P Healthcare FY25 guidance to be in the spotlight

Analysts are upbeat about FY25 revenue potential. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
F&P Healthcare FY25 guidance to be in the spotlight

More Retail

Restaurant Brands cans quarterly updates due to volatility
Retail

Restaurant Brands cans quarterly updates due to volatility

Margins remain under pressure at the fast-food operator. 

Victoria Young 24 May 2024
The Warehouse’s grocery gambit
Retail

The Warehouse’s grocery gambit

Can the struggling retailer disrupt the duopoly?  

Gregor Thompson 24 May 2024
Retail sales volumes rise for first time in two years
Retail

Retail sales volumes rise for first time in two years

The rise was 'well above' Westpac’s expectations.

Gregor Thompson 23 May 2024
My Food Bag 'stabilises', reinstates dividends
Retail

My Food Bag 'stabilises', reinstates dividends

 The meal delivery company's second-half net profit grew 75% to $3.5 million. 

Gregor Thompson 23 May 2024