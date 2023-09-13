Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit
Managing director Rod Duke said there were “significant” supply chain cost increases. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
Briscoe Group’s half-year unaudited net profit fell 6.29% to $42.75 million as negative headwinds continued to blow against the retail giant’s efforts to escape the current negative economic environment, putting pressure on its gross margin.Even though the $42.75m net profit after tax (NPAT) for the half-year was down from the $45.62m the retailer saw in the last corresponding period, managing director Rod Duke said producing a net profit in the current economic environment was “very pleasing”. Chair...
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal
The Wall Street Journal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal

The iPhone 15 may have new cameras and buttons, but what about that new port?

The Wall Street Journal 3:25pm
Economy Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 3:05pm
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Markets

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success

The latest bounceback is indicative of the fund's long-term performance.

Paul McBeth 2:09pm
Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success

More Retail

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation
Finance

Mulberry UK steps in and buys NZ and Aus stores from liquidation

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Kare Johnstone took over last year.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back
Finance

Ezibuy's parent wants collapsed retailer's assets back

The retailer owes its creditors more than $100m.

Riley Kennedy 12 Sep 2023
Edmund Hillary outdoor clothing brand placed in liquidation
Retail

Edmund Hillary outdoor clothing brand placed in liquidation

In March, it announced it was seeking to raise $5m in new capital.  

Staff reporters 08 Sep 2023
Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer
Finance

Redcurrent's liquidators fail to sell retailer

They couldn't sell the business for various "confidential reasons".

Riley Kennedy 06 Sep 2023