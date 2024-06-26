Menu
No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale

No further divestment plans for SkyCity after GiG sale. (Image: Supplied)
Tom Raynel
Wed, 26 Jun 2024
SkyCity has no current plans for further divestments after it said it has entered into an unconditional agreement to sell its entire shareholding in Gaming Innovation Group.“We always reassess our assets, but there are no plans at this stage," a spokesperson from SkyCity told BusinessDesk.SkyCity said the proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down debt as part of its ongoing prudent approach in the face of tough conditions.According to SkyCity, its holdings with Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) were non-core. Holding vs partn...
