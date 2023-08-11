Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

‘Not a pretty picture' – more job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?

‘Not a pretty picture' – more job squeezes on the horizon for retail sector?
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Retailers across the retail spectrum are struggling in a difficult market brimming with low consumer confidence, the ever-rising cost of living, and supply chain and stock headaches.But the chief economist at economic consultancy firm Infometrics said big-box retailers in New Zealand feel more pressure than most.The AFR reported earlier in the week that hardware and garden centre chain Bunnings was cutting 100 jobs from its NZ head office.Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen told BusinessDesk that higher prices through general inflation house...
Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late
Energy

Better to overinvest in renewable energy than leave it too late

Electrifying NZ needs "all hands to the pump", says Powerco chief executive James Kilty.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

More Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 09 Aug 2023
Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow
Retail

Subway's US$10 billion price tag is tough to swallow

Can a business be too big to be profitable?

Bloomberg 04 Aug 2023
Worldline data shows four months of ‘slow spending growth’
Retail

Worldline data shows four months of ‘slow spending growth’

Despite a slight bump from the Matariki public holiday.

Staff reporters 02 Aug 2023
Consumers wary of big spending
Retail

Consumers wary of big spending

Consumers are "cooling their jets”, says ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner.

Staff reporters 28 Jul 2023