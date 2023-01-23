NZ cookies going gangbusters at Costco in Japan

Guy Pope-Mayell says the 'Costco effect' is a big thing. (Image: Cookie Time)

Cookie Time says it will likely sell out its first order of two 40-foot containers sent to Costco Japan within the next fortnight. That's about 540,000 cookies.After shipping its first order just before Christmas, the firm has taken another order for quadruple that number. Managing director Guy Pope-Mayell said with sales in New Zealand and Australia also going gangbusters, the sales success had spilled over into China and Taiwan."The Costco effect is a big thing. Once products start to sell well in one, they pick up on their succ...