Retail

NZ First wants grocery commissioner to eat more Weet-Bix

How many do you do? (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Paul McBeth
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
The Warehouse is still waiting for the Commerce Commission to get back to it about Sanitarium briefly cutting off its Weet-Bix supply and might find an ally in New Zealand First’s coalition agreement.The coalition agreement between NZ First and the National party – which sits alongside a separate National/Act agreement – includes a provision that both parties will explore options to strengthen the powers of the grocery commissioner, to improve competitiveness, and address the lack of a third entrant to break up the supermarket...
