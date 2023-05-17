Menu
NZ Post says retail boom unlikely in 2023

NZ Post’s general manager of business marketing, Chris Wong. (Image: NZ Post)
Ella Somers
Wed, 17 May 2023
NZ Post says retailers are going to have to think of new and innovative ways to tempt shoppers in-store and online as consumers become pickier about what they buy in a cost-of-living crisis.This year’s e-commerce market sentiments report out of NZ Post put a spotlight on what online retailers and shoppers experienced in 2022 and what retailers are prioritising in the year ahead.“On paper 2022 was always going to be a less spectacular year for online retailers than the previous two, given the physical stores were open for most of the...
