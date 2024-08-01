Menu
Paper Plus ‘productively engaging’ with members after capital raise blindside

The Paper Plus Group comprises almost 90 stores across NZ. (Image: NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Thu, 01 Aug 2024
A day after Paper Plus New Zealand disclosed a potential capital raise after breaching its bank covenants, the group says it is “productively engaging” with its store owners. It was revealed this week that Paper Plus NZ, which operates as a co-operative and acts as the retailer’s franchisor, is facing “material uncertainty” and is likely to turn to its members for capital after reporting a net loss of $553,000 in the 12 months to March 31. BusinessDesk reported Tuesday that store owners were kept in the dark a...
Te Pūkenga announcement nears
Te Pūkenga announcement nears

Te Pūkenga announcement could come as early as today.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Christchurch upzoning report rejects sunlight, public transport arguments

Councillors will vote on plan change recommendations in September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Landlord breaks 'could reduce rents long term'

Reinstating interest deductibility makes the tax system more coherent, IRD says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
