Retail

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators

Pursuing Supie's underwriter not economically viable: liquidators
The Supie team aimed to disrupt the supermarket industry. (Image: Supie)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 07 Jun 2024
Supie’s liquidators have decided it is not economically viable to pursue claims against the investor that pulled its $1.9 million underwrite days before the online grocer’s collapse.PwC’s Stephen White and Richard Nacey were called in as voluntary administrators of the Sarah Balle-founded startup in late October. It owed around $3m.Founded two years prior, Supie – which employed 120 staff – aimed to introduce competition into the supermarket industry.It collapsed after it tried to raise $3m from investors; how...
