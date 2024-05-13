Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Sales growth gap between Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi widens

Sales growth gap between Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi widens
JB Hi-Fi's New Zealand division accounts for under 4% of total group sales. (Image: Greg Bowker)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 13 May 2024
Two third-quarter sales reports a day apart have shown a growth rift between technology retailers Noel Leeming and JB Hi-Fi.The Warehouse Group reported on Friday that Noel Leeming’s sales declined 9.3% to $224.7 million in the 13 weeks to April 28, compared to the same period last year.Noel Leeming’s result followed March’s interim earnings in which the division’s sales fell 2.2% in the 26 weeks ending Jan 28.“We were expecting only a modest drop in sales, low single digits. High single digits are much worse...
SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips
Technology

SoftBank sells off Vision Fund assets as Son pivots to AI, chips

The world’s biggest startup fund has seen its US-listed portfolio shrink.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight

For more than a year, the central bank has expected slowing rent increases to show up.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
Stubbornly high rents prevent US Fed from finishing inflation fight
Infrastructure

Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

The Treasury CEO says the Crown has a record pipeline of projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure spending can be inflationary – Treasury

More Retail

Warehouse Group to close TheMarket as sales fall 9.2%
Retail

Warehouse Group to close TheMarket as sales fall 9.2%

“Trading conditions remain highly uncertain,” CEO Nick Grayston says.

Gregor Thompson 10 May 2024
'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result
Retail

'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result

Unaudited group sales grew 1.03% amid tough trading conditions.

Gregor Thompson 07 May 2024
Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand
Retail

Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand

Have they bitten off more than they can chew?  

Gregor Thompson 03 May 2024
Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb
Retail

Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb

The jeweller has invested in new smash-proof assault glass and fog cannons.

Gregor Thompson 01 May 2024