Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result

'Spectacular': Briscoe's Rod Duke rapt with 1Q sales result
Rod Duke was appointed managing director of Briscoe Group in 1998. (Image: NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 07 May 2024
According to managing director and deputy chair Rod Duke, Briscoe Group has again defied economic gravity as the company reported first-quarter sales to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday.Talking to BusinessDesk after reporting unaudited sales for the 91 days to April 28, Duke said: “It's a spectacular result given the conditions and the forecasts we're hearing from banks, credit card data and Retail NZ.”The group reported unaudited sales of $183 million, 1.03% higher than the $181.2m achieved for the same quarter las...
QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 08
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Wednesday, May 08

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Climate change

US, Europe fear of China's dominance threatens climate fight – Envoy

China’s world-beating deployment of renewables is finally encountering headwinds.

Bloomberg 8:00am
US, Europe fear of China's dominance threatens climate fight – Envoy
World

World’s biggest construction project gets a reality check

Saudi Arabia’s plans for twin 105-mile-long skyscrapers have lost momentum.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
World’s biggest construction project gets a reality check

More Retail

Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand
Retail

Grocery delivery businesses struggle with falling demand

Have they bitten off more than they can chew?  

Gregor Thompson 03 May 2024
Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb
Retail

Michael Hill buffs up security as robbery costs climb

The jeweller has invested in new smash-proof assault glass and fog cannons.

Gregor Thompson 01 May 2024
Mighty Ape’s profits rise in quarterly update
Retail

Mighty Ape’s profits rise in quarterly update

 This growth came despite gross sales falling 9.2% to $30.4m.

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2024
Website duplication scams haunt NZ retailers
Retail

Website duplication scams haunt NZ retailers

Increasingly sophisticated obfuscation technology is making scams harder to resolve.

Gregor Thompson 22 Apr 2024