The Warehouse’s grocery gambit

The Warehouse’s grocery gambit
The Warehouse in Kilbirnie, Wellington, is among those that sell groceries. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 24 May 2024
Recent headlines about The Warehouse Group – after it sold assets and lost its chief executive – may have taken the spotlight off its grocery expansion, but it is not backing down.From balsamic dressing and rice crackers to milk and streaky bacon, The Warehouse now offers nearly 100 Market Kitchen private label products; a frozen food trial that started in Auckland is now under way in Dunedin and fresh food items are now on sale in nearly half of all stores.Grocery sales grew 11.7% in the first half to Jan 28, and account for 20.2%...
