The Warehouse’s plight in five charts

The Warehouse Group employs an estimated 11,000 people. (Image: NZME)
Gregor Thompson
Fri, 26 Jul 2024
This week kicked off with a signal The Warehouse Group drama may be approaching its next plot twist. On Monday, the group issued a don’t sell notice on the New Zealand Exchange (NZX) after it received an approach from Sydney-based private equity firm Adamantem Capital Partners to acquire all of the shares group founder Sir Stephen Tindall doesn’t own. Tindall has backed the proposal with a 27% personal stake plus another 21.31% through his foundation. The situation remains in flux, but if shareholders approve Adamante...
Minister's $200m tobacco tax cut bypasses Cabinet requirements
Policy

Researchers say there's more evidence to support the repealed Smokefree policies.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr initiates full Turners coverage

Forsyth Barr says a premium valuation is now warranted. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Opening day congestion for untolled Penlink highway – NZTA

The road should be redesigned if the Government chooses not to toll, agency said.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Serato and AlphaTheta have abandoned deal
Retail

The CMA said it has received written assurances from the parties. 

Rebecca Howard 24 Jul 2024
Warehouse share trading complaint filed
Retail

The Warehouse had confirmed a buyout proposal had been lodged.

Gregor Thompson 24 Jul 2024
Stephen Tindall supports Warehouse takeover offer
Retail

Bid from Australian private equity firm values shares at between $1.50 and $1.70.

Rebecca Stevenson 23 Jul 2024
The Warehouse founder Stephen Tindall in PE takeover play
Retail

Struggling retailer tells shareholders don't sell.

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jul 2024