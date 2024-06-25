Menu
The Warehouse's top heavy wages don't match performance

The Warehouse Group runs The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and Warehouse Stationery stores. (Image: Alex Cairns)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
The Warehouse Group's shares fell to a record low of $0.97 on Monday after forecasting earnings would fall at least 64% year-on-year.Shares ended the day's trading down 8.4% at $0.98.Despite the share price continually falling from above $4 in late 2021, analysis shows the company has continued to pay large sums of money to senior staff.Former chief executive Nick Grayston was paid more than any of his retail counterparts in the 2023 financial year, earning a total of $2.79 million.Not only did he receive performance pay for both long-t...
