Trade Me parent company Titan Parent reports $113.3m loss

Trade Me. (Image: NZME)
Jaime Lyth
Mon, 15 Dec 2025
Trade Me’s parent company, Titan Parent, has reported a net loss of $113.38 million this year – a significant drop from the profit reported in 2024.Accounts filed by Trade Me’s holding company, Titan Parent New Zealand, reported revenue of $375.1m for the year until June 2025, up from last year's revenue of $369.8m.A breakdown showed that advertising revenue was split across its classified advertising websites, with $125.9m from motors, $130.1m from property and $27.3m from jobs.  It also said that $66....
NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket flat, up 0.01%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,408.14, up 1.23 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Economy

Economy evolving as expected: RBNZ

“Growth is recovering”: RBNZ holds line. 

Rebecca Howard 4:10pm
Infrastructure

Another offshore wind developer to leave NZ

JERA Nex bp is pulling out of NZ before new Govt installs a regime for offshore wind.

Thomas Manch 3:50pm
More Retail

Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down
Primary Sector

Mānuka Health hit by $24m write-down

Honey giant Mānuka Health takes $24m hit amid weak demand.

Jaime Lyth 5:00am
Strong early sales for Hallenstein Glasson
Retail

Strong early sales for Hallenstein Glasson

The retailer's growth was primarily driven by the Australian market. 

Jaime Lyth 10 Dec 2025
Australian fund buys stake in AS Colour from Direct Capital
Retail

Australian fund buys stake in AS Colour from Direct Capital

The deal is still conditional and not expected to settle until early 2026.

Jaime Lyth 10 Dec 2025
Foodstuffs executive Lindsay Rowles appointed Mitre 10 CEO
Retail

Foodstuffs executive Lindsay Rowles appointed Mitre 10 CEO

Mitre 10 New Zealand has appointed one of Foodstuffs’ most senior executives as its new chief executive as the retailer embarks on its next era.Lindsay Rowles, former Foodstuffs North Island general manager, will lead the multi-category retailer from March 9, 2026.He takes over t...

Staff reporters 09 Dec 2025