Trade Me parent company Titan Parent reports $113.3m loss

Trade Me. (Image: NZME)

Trade Me’s parent company, Titan Parent, has reported a net loss of $113.38 million this year – a significant drop from the profit reported in 2024.Accounts filed by Trade Me’s holding company, Titan Parent New Zealand, reported revenue of $375.1m for the year until June 2025, up from last year's revenue of $369.8m.A breakdown showed that advertising revenue was split across its classified advertising websites, with $125.9m from motors, $130.1m from property and $27.3m from jobs. It also said that $66....