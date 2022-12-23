Menu
Two Night 'n Day franchises in liquidation, profitability blamed

The Night 'n Day store in Grey Lynn was not trading profitably. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
Two Night 'n Day franchises have been tipped into liquidation by creditors owed about $2.1 million across the two businesses. However, most of the outstanding money is owed to a related party.Late last month, DJF Foodstore and DJF Foodstore 2 – which operated as the Night n’ Day stores in the Auckland suburbs of Grey Lynn and Onehunga – were put into administration. Steven Khov and Kieran Jones, of Khov Jones, were appointed administrators.At a watershed meeting this month, creditors voted to put the companies into li...
