Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Sun, 31 Mar 2024
If the Easter Bunny was good to you, it may be down to the fact that New Zealand’s Whittaker’s Chocolate and OCHO Chocolate Company haven’t been hit by the spiralling cost of cocoa – yet. Cocoa is trading at record levels, with futures prices having breached US$10,000 (NZ$16,758) per tonne as supply concerns intensify, according to ANZ Bank agriculture economist Susan Kilsby. Cocoa prices are up 250% in the past year, due to poor cocoa production in Western Africa, a key growing region, she said....
