Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Warehouse Group's TheMarket is on the market. Who wants it?

Warehouse Group's TheMarket is on the market. Who wants it?
"The thing's a dog. There is no obvious home for it," Coriolis director Tim Morris says. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Tue, 02 Apr 2024
In its “sobering” interim earnings report on March 20, the Warehouse Group told the New Zealand stock exchange of its intentions to “sell or close” its e-commerce division, TheMarket, by the end of the financial year.This Wednesday, chief executive Nick Grayston told BusinessDesk the group has "had some interest from potential buyers who were interested in a purchase, but it’s still early days".If made, the sale will come at a tough time for a company that only last month announced it sold the underperfor...
Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain
Markets

Synlait may sell Pokeno as it struggles under debt mountain

$514 million in debt due to be paid back in the next 12 months, and $160m by July.

Rebecca Stevenson 9:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, April 02
World

The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

It's a bullish signal that the market is rallying.

The Wall Street Journal 7:30am
The stock market’s magnificent seven is now the fab four

More Retail

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now
Retail

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now

Tough times ahead as prices spiral. 

Rebecca Howard 31 Mar 2024
Fatter margins and 'Swiftie-mania' help Hallenstein Glasson's bottom line
Retail

Fatter margins and 'Swiftie-mania' help Hallenstein Glasson's bottom line

HLG shares rose 1.9% to $6.42 on early trading.

Gregor Thompson 28 Mar 2024
Gone in a puff: Sanitarium axes jobs and well-known brands
Retail

Gone in a puff: Sanitarium axes jobs and well-known brands

A total of 49 jobs will be cut across manufacturing, logistics and head office.

Staff reporters 27 Mar 2024
Buyer couldn't be found for Godfreys, heading for 'progressive' wind down
Retail

Buyer couldn't be found for Godfreys, heading for 'progressive' wind down

Six indicative offers were submitted.

Riley Kennedy 20 Mar 2024