Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Rod Duke says he'll be clearing out non-seasonal stock by “discounting the living daylights out of it”. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 04 May 2023
Rod Duke is quick to expand on how he plans to steer Briscoe Group through a recession – and pinching other retailers’ customer base is top of mind. “The question is just how clever can I be to mitigate some of those effects? The most effective way is to try and steal my competitors' market share,” he told BusinessDesk.Briscoe Group reported that its first quarter unaudited sales on Thursday were $181.2 million – 2.8% higher than the $176.2m Briscoe achieved in the same quarter last year.The retailer’s ho...
