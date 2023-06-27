Menu
What the Warehouse knows about Victoria Young

The Warehouse says it's increasing investment in loyalty schemes. (Image: The Warehouse Group)
Victoria Young
Tue, 27 Jun 2023
 Amid the Warehouse Group’s tumbling profits and shrinking workforce, one area is growing – its investment in big data.The listed retailer said in March its increased investment in customer loyalty had chipped at margins but “growing first party data across all our brands will be a competitive advantage".I put this to the test by requesting all the personal information the retailer held about me, which in New Zealand anyone can do under the Privacy Act. What happened was quite remarkable and, in my view, sh...
Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills
Law & Regulation

Manufacturers and distributors to fund scheme to keep electrical waste out of landfills

Anything with a plug or battery will one day be recyclable under a proposed scheme.

Greg Hurrell 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Law & Regulation

Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

The betting agency is trying not to spook the political horses.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Entain offers $100m for online gambling monopoly

