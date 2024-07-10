Menu
Woolworths asks for govt help as assaults in stores spike

Woolworths Takapuna closed due to a robbery on January 12 this year. (Image: Hayden Woodward)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Wed, 10 Jul 2024
Woolworths has become the latest major retailer to divulge the rates of retail crime at its New Zealand stores and called for help from the government.On Wednesday, the Australian-owned supermarket franchise said physical assaults climbed 50% to 329 incidents in the 12 months to June 30.This figure was a component of the number of “acts of violence and aggression”, which rose 9% to 925.The company said many of the perpetrators are “repeat offenders” and that, “pleasingly,” the use of weapons has been reduced....
ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash
Opinion

David Chaplin: ASIC goes to the dogs, FMA tugs the leash

Exactly how far the FMA can wander off the leash remains a mystery.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank

If approved, Dosh would be the first fully-digital, NZ-owned bank.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Industry challenger Dosh applies to become a bank
Markets

The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

Parity with Australian dollar now looks like a distant dream.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The Australian dollar is outshining the kiwi

More Retail

India denied 'basmati' trademark
Retail

India denied 'basmati' trademark

New Zealand's decision is similar to action previously taken by Australia.

Gregor Thompson 08 Jul 2024
Briscoe Group says tax changes will hit FY net profit by $7.4m
Retail

Briscoe Group says tax changes will hit FY net profit by $7.4m

New legislation affects depreciation on commercial buildings.  

Rebecca Howard 05 Jul 2024
Liquidators investigate sale of three Pizza Hut stores
Retail

Liquidators investigate sale of three Pizza Hut stores

Maloita sold three Wellington Pizza Hut stores prior to its liquidation.

John Anthony 05 Jul 2024
Laybuy receivers considering offers
Retail

Laybuy receivers considering offers

About 10,000 merchants had signed up to the buy-now pay-later service.

John Anthony 05 Jul 2024