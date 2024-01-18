Menu
Woolworths' 'scan-and-go' system to be scrapped

The 'scan-and-go' system was once seen as the future of supermarket shopping. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The future of contactless supermarket shopping is being rolled back, in New Zealand at least.Woolworths (formerly Countdown) will scrap its "scan-and-go" scheme on Jan 31.The scheme allowed customers to skip the checkout by scanning their items via a mobile phone app as they shopped.The system had echoes of Amazon stores overseas, which do not require customers to scan their purchases at a checkout till.Woolworths NZ director of digital Mark Wolfenden said the supermarket chain had learned a lot from implementing the system and had re...
More Retail

Harvey Norman NZ makes loss as revenue and property valuations fall
Retail

Harvey Norman NZ makes loss as revenue and property valuations fall

National retailer Harvey Norman’s previous profit of $55 million from its New Zealand operations turned into a $21m loss in its latest year, hit mainly by a change in the value of its properties.Real estate valuations, revised up $23m in the 2022 financial year, switched to a $40...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2024
Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards
Retail

Unfair loss or legit revenue stream? The debate over expired gift cards

Prezzycard owner says its gift cards should be exempted from proposed law.

Jem Traylen 17 Jan 2024
Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

The liquidation could be finished up within six months.

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack
Primary Sector

Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack

US-based VF Corp, owner also of the Vans and Dickies brand, was attacked before Christmas.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024