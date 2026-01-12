Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation owing millions

Yoyoso Queen St, Auckland CBD. (Image: Google)

A large group of Asian supermarkets and retail stores has gone into liquidation across Auckland owing millions. The Yoyoso group of companies, which includes Acecco supermarkets and Miniso stores, is led by Auckland-based Lin Liu. The companies have been put in liquidation owing China Construction Bank $2.9m, unsecured creditors at least $2.1m, and $940,000 to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD). '0% in the dollar'ANCZ Limited (formerly Yoyoso NZ) was placed into liquidation by the High Court on Dec 17, 2025, on the...