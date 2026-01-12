Menu
Yoyoso, Miniso and Acecco stores go into liquidation owing millions

Yoyoso Queen St, Auckland CBD. (Image: Google)
Jaime Lyth
Mon, 12 Jan 2026
A large group of Asian supermarkets and retail stores has gone into liquidation across Auckland owing millions. The Yoyoso group of companies, which includes Acecco supermarkets and Miniso stores, is led by Auckland-based Lin Liu. The companies have been put in liquidation owing China Construction Bank $2.9m, unsecured creditors at least $2.1m, and $940,000 to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD). '0% in the dollar'ANCZ Limited (formerly Yoyoso NZ) was placed into liquidation by the High Court on Dec 17, 2025, on the...
RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 5:00pm
Markets

Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions

Light building product volumes look positive, heavy volumes weigh on second quarter.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:00pm
Fletcher's residential unit records fewer profitable completions
Law & Regulation

Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Simon Watts appoints three new members to rebuild the Electricity Authority board.

Ian Llewellyn 12:47pm
Electricity regulator given ‘real teeth’

Costco swings to profit from loss
Retail

Costco swings to profit from loss

Costco New Zealand has swung to a $9.62m profit after last year’s loss.

Jaime Lyth 06 Jan 2026
How The Warehouse hopes to turn things around in 2026
Retail

How The Warehouse hopes to turn things around in 2026

The Warehouse CEO Mark Stirton outlines his 2026 turnaround plan after losses.

Jaime Lyth 01 Jan 2026
Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM
Primary Sector

Business leader Rachel Taulelei made CNZM

Rachel Emere Taulelei's governance and board roles span several industries.

Jaime Lyth 31 Dec 2025
Gull and NPD say merger will lower fuel pump prices
Retail

Gull and NPD say merger will lower fuel pump prices

The merger would create a nationwide network of fuel stations.

Staff reporters 29 Dec 2025