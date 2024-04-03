Menu
Zuru's pre-school push: meet Eggy Wawa

Toy company Zuru is creating its own merchandise through animation arm Zuru Studios. (Image: Zuru Studios)
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 03 Apr 2024
Eggy Wawa, the first animation from New Zealand-founded toy company Zuru, is live on YouTube with a line of toy products set to be released by June. The Hong Kong-based Zuru Studios has 120 staff, most of whom work in India and China, and four are based in NZ. Former Weta Workshop creative director Theo Baynton is the creative producer for the new Zuru arm and has oversight for what is planned to be the first of several new animations with corresponding toys. The first Eggy Wawa product line will be three toys based on the animat...
